Self-proclaimed Apple fanatic Mazen Kourouche was so excited for the release of the iPhone X, he decided to camp outside the company's store in Sydney 10 days early for the rumoured release date on September 22.

However, when Apple announced the tenth anniversary edition iPhone X during its annual event on Wednesday, it said pre-orders for that visionary beast would not open until October 27, and shipping does not begin until November 3.

This means the 20-year-old had already been camped outside Apple's store for more than 48 hours before finding out he would only be receiving the iPhone 8 before everyone else - a model he admits is highly underwhelming in comparison.

"I'm not fond of the 8. If you compare it to the 7, you'll notice not much has changed and that it's all small updates," he told news.com.au.

"I would've definitely preferred to receive an X after 10 days of waiting."

While admitting he would have reconsidered his gruelling 10-day slog of camping on the footpath next to a construction site if he had known the iPhone X was going to be delayed, the YouTuber is remaining positive.

"I'm here mainly to bring coverage of the launch and my insight on the product first for my subscribers," he said.

"So whatever the phone is, my viewers want to know about it and I'll do my best to make that happen."

Mr Kourouche said he will likely line-up again for the iPhone X, but is finding it hard to justify the price with the expensive device costing $1799 and $2099 for the 64GB and 256GB models, respectively.

"The X has some great features and improvements, but the price is really high for a smartphone," he said.

Mr Kourouche already has strong ties with Apple, having been the winner of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scholarship reward in 2016, which meant he got to attend the conference in San Francisco.

The 20-year-old university student already has eight apps on the App Store, but it was his iPhone app Medyc that secured his place at WWDC.

The app helps find your nearest clinics, save appointments and track your medication to always be on top of your health.

Apple iPhone launches have previously been notorious for hordes of fanatics waiting to be the first to get their hands on the smartphones the moment they are released, but with the iPhone 8 only offering minor updates its unknown if many people will join Mr Kourouche in the queue.