Google has appointed Caroline Rainsford as the new country manager for Google New Zealand. She takes the reins from Stephanie Davis who took up a role with Google in Singapore.

Rainsford previously held the role of marketing and product director at Latitude NZ. Before that, she spent five years in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa with Phillips Royal Electronics as the regional marketing director.

"I am very excited to be joining the Google New Zealand team. It's an exciting time for Kiwi businesses and consumers, and I am looking forward to be working with our partners to help them succeed in their digital strategies," Rainsford said.

Google Australia and New Zealand managing director Jason Pellegrino said Rainsford was the "ideal candidate" to lead operations in the country.

"In addition to bringing extensive international experience, as an Aucklander, she has in-depth knowledge and understanding of Kiwi businesses and consumers," Pellegrino said.

"We look forward to welcoming her to the Google team," he said.