Florida might be dealing with one of its worst storms in human history - but at least they'll have their pizza.

A Pizza Hut store in Jacksonville, Florida has come under fire for a note warning staff members not to skip work, with many criticising the company for putting their employees' lives in jeopardy.

Jacksonville, a city in the north of Florida with a population of almost 900,000 people, was hit by the tropical storm overnight and is currently grappling with record storm surges, flash flooding and immense blackouts.

Despite all that, the staff members of Pizza Hut were cautioned to think about their jobs at the restaurant chain, news.com.au reported.

The one page note, which appeared to be pinned up in the restaurant's staffroom, warned its team members what would happen if they tried to escape Hurricane Irma before it approached the city.

Starting off by telling the team "our number one priority is the safety and security of our team" the note went on to insist they "also have a responsibility and commitment to our community to be there when they need us".

The note, believed to have been written by the restaurant's general manager, then went on to list a number of guidelines to ensure their "expectations are met".

"A a general rule of thumb, we close stores 6-12 hours before storm hits. Or night before if a daytime storm," the first point read.

It went on to warn staff that trying to evacuate more than 24 hours before the storm hits would be met with consequences.

"If evacuating, you will have a 24-hour period before storm 'grace period' to not be scheduled. You cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event!

"Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued," it added.

Then in bold and larger writing, the note told workers, "In the event of an evacuation, you MUST return within 72 hours."

After asking for contact numbers so they can ensure the safety of their staff and to inform them of the condition of the store, they reminded their workers that after the storm: "We need all TM's [team members] available to get store up and running and serve our communities as needed."

While the note clearly meant well, the entire company has now found itself in a storm of its own.

The American chain has since slammed the note, ensuring angry social media commentators the person behind it had been dealt with.

"We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines," Pizza Hut said in a statement on their website.

"We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved," it added.