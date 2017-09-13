Whanganui lifestyle real estate consultant Mark Lourie has set himself a lofty goal to break a target last reached a decade ago.

Lourie has listed a lavish lakeside home in a rural setting at 248 Kaitoke Rd to sell for $1,050,000.

If sold it will be the first $1 million residential home to change hands in Whanganui since 2007.

The Property Brokers consultant is the only agent in Whanganui specialising in lifestyle blocks and is confident the two-storey, four-, possibly five-bedroom home has the class to meet the market at that level.

Built in 2011 for its current owners, 248 Kaitoke Rd is one of several that make up the Wiritoa Lakes Estate. Most of the homes built on the estate were constructed under quite stringent criteria to meet strict quality control measures.

Built by Wayne Haynes of Abel Builders, it was one of four Whanganui homes to make the finals of the 2012 New Zealand House of the Year awards.

The four homes were judged gold reserve finalists, which meant they made the final shortlist of 100 in the prestigious Master Builders Placemakers 2012 House of the Year competition.

248 Kaitoke Rd was entered in the $600,000-$1 million category. It did not win the national award, but received gold and two lifestyle awards, one for bathroom excellence, the other for interior style and finish.

And that remains a standout feature today.

The finish to the construction, particularly the interior, is a testament to the craftsmanship of a master builder.

Even the silhouette has a unique and distinctive architectural presence that sets it apart from its neighbours.

Elaborate door handles add emphasis to the large double cedar front doors framed by natural schist stone walls that open to this beautiful home.

The kitchen and living areas are the heart of the home. The kitchen, with its Blue Pearl Granite bench tops, reflect the sparkling colours of the lake water beyond and the spacious connecting scullery also looks directly out across the lake.

The dining room links the kitchen's lake views with the lounge area's north facing rural views. The lounge and dining areas open through two sets of aluminium triple-stacking fold-back doors to allow unobstructed access to the spacious covered patio and barbecue area.

Beyond the fenced-off home gardens are paddocks and a double bay garage/workshop separate to the internal garaging built into the home.

Branching off from the living area, the east wing of the ground floor has three large bedrooms - one with large windows facing the lake, the other two with French doors opening to the rear patio.

The bedrooms are conveniently serviced by a large, stylish family bathroom including a bath, shower and huge windows overlooking the lake.

On the west side of the main living is a large, trendy guest toilet and a substantial rumpus/family room, also with triple-stacking fold back doors opening to the patio. The rumpus room gives internal access to the double garage and enviably large laundry.

Natural timber floors continue from the front entry way sweeping up the generously wide staircase. As you move to the upper level, from the landing you look out through huge expansive raked feature windows framing beautiful lake views.

At the top of the glass balustraded staircase you turn immediately left into a spacious office and adjoining storage room. Turning right the wooden floors direct you to a wide gallery above the lounge which has triple-stacking sliding doors that open the entire upper floor onto a broad first floor tiled deck providing clear unobstructed views through the glass balustrade overlooking the lake.

The gallery then continues to the spacious haven of the master bedroom which takes full advantage of the mountain and lake views. The master suite contains an extensive walk-in wardrobe, including a window overlooking the lake, and an en suite complete with an indulgent separate shower, luxurious free-standing bath and a large skylight window providing an abundance of natural light.