Shadow finance spokesman Grant Robertson and National's Finance Minister Steven Joyce debate the results of the Herald survey at a breakfast at the Langham hotel in Auckland this morning.

The debate is chaired by Herald managing editor Shayne Currie.

There is a strong mood for change among the 118 respondents to the Herald's Mood of the Boardroom Election Survey.

The survey - which is taken in association with BusinessNZ - has been in the field during one of the most volatile elections in New Zealand's recent history.

Advertisement

The Herald delayed surveying until August 14, so as to more accurately capture the mood in the nation's boardrooms after a period in which Ardern took over Labour's's leadership from Andrew Little, and Greens co-leader Metiria Turei was forced to resign following an admission of benefit fraud.