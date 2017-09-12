Tech enthusiasts will be watching closely this morning as Apple unveils its highly anticpated iPhone 8, a decade after the groundbreaking smartphone first entered the market.

Today, one thousand journalists, executives and VIPs are gathered at Apple Park, Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California in the Steve Jobs Theatre to hear the company's latest announcement.

Business journalist Sophie Ryan is reporting live from the event, follow the liveblog below:

While it's hard to know exactly how much the iPhone 8 will cost Kiwi customers, it's expected to be at the top end of the price scale.

Samsung's new Note 8 will cost $1599 when it goes on sale in stores in New Zealand on September 22.

The iPhone 8 could cost more and speculation has suggested the price could reach $2000.

The iPhone 7 Plus is on sale from $1429 currently.

Apple will announce its official release date today, but devices are usually on sale in its online store about a week after the event.

When the phone will arrive on New Zealand's shores is hard to tell, but last year the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were in eager customer's hands a week after the launch event in California.

Demand for the iPhone 8 is expected to be huge and some reports have suggested Apple will struggle to keep up with demand, meaning some customers might have to wait until the end of the year to get their hands on the phone.