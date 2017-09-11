Some Auckland homes at Ngati Whatua's Eastcliffe Retirement Village might need to be demolished and owners handed back their money.

Following the discovery of weathertightness and fire issues at the big residential complex overlooking Bastion Pt, a statement has just been issued saying residents might have the option of getting their money back and moving elsewhere.

However, other options are also on the table.

Ngati Whatua has issued a statement to the Herald outlining the seriousness of issues at some of the places in Orakei where it was reported in July that 34 elderly residents in 33 units were being evacuated.

"While a comprehensive investigation continues to identify the full extent of potential fire protection and structural issues within a section of townhouses and apartments, the village has started discussions with residents in the event the blocks are damaged beyond repair," the statement said.

Eastcliffe Reitrement Village in Orakei is clad in scaffolding and shrink wrap. Photo / Supplied Eastcliffe Reitrement Village in Orakei is clad in scaffolding and shrink wrap. Photo / Supplied

"The village owner, Ngati Whatua Orakei Whai Rawa Ltd, has outlined a set of long-term options including a priority transfer within the village, a buy-out of all the occupancy agreement and the prospect of moving into a new home within the existing Eastcliffe grounds in the event of a rebuild," it said.

Ngati Whatua Orakei Whai Rawa director Ngarimu Blair said: "The current and future well-being of our residents is our highest priority. Although a final decision has not yet been made on the future of the blocks, we have a responsibility to present viable options for our residents and their families to consider. Our guiding principle is to be fair to all."

The iwi trust said substandard fire protection and structural issues were identified in a townhouse block during the course of remedial works in June to address specific weathertightness issues.

Ngarimu Blair of Ngati Whatua Orakei. Photo / Dean Purcell. Ngarimu Blair of Ngati Whatua Orakei. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"This has raised concerns that the structural integrity of the block is compromised and therefore may be insufficient to withstand a fire or earthquake.

"At that time, steps were taken to relocate residents in adjacent Eastcliffe blocks while they are surveyed. Out of a total of 161 residents, 34 are being relocated from 33 apartments and townhouses.

Ngati Whatua Orakei Whai Rawa has organised accommodation and relocation support for all residents and a commitment has been made to meet accommodation costs for an extended time frame if it is determined a unit will not be repaired.

A full report on the status of the affected blocks is to be completed later this month, Ngati Whatua said.

Blair said this had been a difficult time for residents and the business was committed to the community.