WASHINGTON (AP) " Congressional Democrats are getting a boost after months of playing political defense. And they have President Donald Trump in part to thank for it.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate cut a deal with Trump to provide hurricane relief, money to keep the government open, and increase the debt limit for the next few months. Although the deal undermines Republicans, it could portend an era of broad bipartisan cooperation.

For the moment, the agreement gives the Democrats plenty of clout. When Congress revisits those must-pass issues in December, Trump and GOP leaders will need Democratic votes. That would open the door to possible Republican concessions on protecting young immigrants from deportation, bolstering President Barack Obama's health care statute and other issues.