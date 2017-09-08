NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Equifax Inc., down $19.49 to $123.23

The credit monitoring company said a cyberattack exposed the personal information of 143 million people.

Kroger Co., down $1.71 to $21.06

The grocery store chain said intense competition forced it to cut prices in its latest quarter.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., down $3.02 to $13.92

The firearms retailer cut its annual forecasts after its profit and sales fell far short of Wall Street estimates.

Symantec Corp., up $1.03 to $31.63

Data security companies climbed as investors anticipated the Equifax breach will help them book more business.

Science Applications International Corp., down $13.60 to $61.06

The information technology company had a weak quarter as its profit margins came under pressure.

Zumiez Inc., up $3.10 to $16.30

The teen clothing retailer did better than analysts expected in the second quarter and gave a strong forecast.

Bemis Co., up $2.32 to $49.22

Bloomberg News reported that the packaging company could be acquired by rival Amcor.

Chevron Corp., down $1.02 to $110.78

Energy company stocks fell as benchmark U.S. crude oil tumbled more than 3 percent.