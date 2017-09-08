More than 1.6 million four-drawer chests are being recalled because they pose a tip-over risk and potential hazard to children. Other recalled consumer products include children's sleepwear and toddler sweaters.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHEST OF DRAWERS

DETAILS: Mainstays four-drawer chests of drawers with plastic drawer glides and a single decorative pull on each drawer. Model numbers included in the recall are 5412012WP, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412015WY, 5412301WY, 5412012PCOM, 5412015PCOM, 5412026PCOM, 5412213PCOM, 5412214PCOM, 5412301PCOM, 5412317PCOM, and 5412328PCOM. The model number is printed on the instruction manual. They were sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide and at Walmart.com from April 2009 through May 2016.

WHY: The recalled chests of drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: One report of an injury after a chest of drawers tipped over onto a four-year-old.

HOW MANY: About 1.6 million in the U.S. and about 1,000 sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Ameriwood at 888-222-7460 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.Ameriwood.com and click on "Recall Notice" at the top of the page.

OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLES

DETAILS: All model year 2015 and 2016 Honda CRF450R motocross off-road motorcycles with 450cc, 4-cycle engines. The motorcycles are red, black and white and have "Honda" and "CRF450R" printed on both sides. The model year is printed on a label located at the front right top of the frame, near the steering head. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) ending in 7FK400015 through 6FK403360, for the 2015 model, and 36GK500009 through 1GK502993, for the 2016 model, are included in this recall. The VIN is stamped on a nameplate located in the frame at the front right, near the steering head. They were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from September 2014 through August 2017.

WHY: The transmission gear can break, posing crash and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,700.

FOR MORE: Call American Honda at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit http://www.powersports.honda.com/ and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR

DETAILS: ASHERANGEL children's 100 percent cotton nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets sold on Amazon.com from December 2016 through July 2017. The short-sleeve nightgowns have white lace at the neckline and a ribbon bow. The nightgowns were sold in purple, pink and blue. The two-piece, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets have a four button placket down the center front of the top and a pocket on the left chest. They were sold in solid pink, black with white polka dots, a pink gingham pattern and a blue gingham pattern. Both garments were sold in European sizes 110 cm (4-6 years), 120 cm (6-8 years), 130 cm (7-10 years), 140 cm (9-11 years) and 150 cm (11-13 years). The European size in inches is printed on a tag on the inside of the garment at the back of the neck. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take them away from children and contact ASHERANGEL for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

WHY: The children's nightgowns and pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 950.

FOR MORE: Send email to ASHERANGEL at polook2013@gmail.com.

TODDLER SWEATERS

DETAILS: L.L. Bean toddler sweater fleece pullovers sold in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T. The pullovers have blue trim and were sold in three colors; deep garnet (red), heather gray and light lilac. They have four snaps, two pockets and the L.L. Bean logo tag on the front. Item number 300206 and lot 02/17 are printed on woven tags in attached to the neckline of the pullovers. They were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from April 2017 through August 2017.

WHY: The snaps on the fleece pullovers can detach, posing a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET daily or visit www.llbean.com and click on "Recall & Safety Info" at the bottom of the page.

SKI AND SNOWBOARD HELMENTS

DETAILS: All 2016 and 2017 Smith Quantum ski and snowboard helmets. Smith Quantum is printed on a label inside the helmet along with the manufacturing dates. They were sold at specialty ski and snowboard shops and by major retailers such as REI, online at Backcountry.com, Smithoptics.com, and other online retailers, from October 2016 through July 2017.

WHY: The buckle on the helmet can disengage, posing a risk of head injury.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 7,000 in the U.S. and about 1,000 sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Smith toll-free at 833-459-0417 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at recall@smithoptics.com or online at www.smithoptics.com and click on the "Quantum Recall" at the bottom of the page.

SLAP BRACELETS

DETAILS: The recalled "slap bracelets" were included with "DreamWorks Trolls: It's Hug Time!" children's storybooks. The bracelet consists of an inner, flexible metal band wrapped in a purple fabric covering with a pink fabric flower. The ISBN for the book is 978-0-7944-3840-1 and is printed on the back of the book. They were sold at book and other retail stores nationwide, book fairs and clubs, and online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from September 2016 through August 2017.

WHY: The metal band can wear through the fabric covering of the slap bracelet, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the metal bands wearing through the fabric covering of the bracelet resulting in cuts to hands or fingers.

HOW MANY: About 79,000 in the U.S. and about 7,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Studio Fun International at 800-489-3402 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.studiofun.com and click on "Product Recall" in the left column.