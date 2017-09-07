Chocolate brand Whittaker's has again been named New Zealand's most loved brand, sharing the top spot with the All Blacks.

This is the sixth consecutive year the chocolatier has been named the country's most loved brand in the annual Colmar Brunton survey.

Earlier this year Whittaker's was named the most trusted brand in the annual Reader's Digest survey.

"Whittaker's is honoured to have received these awards because they are decided by the New Zealand public," Holly Whittaker, marketing manager, said. "Established over 120 years ago, we remain a family-owned company that is proud to have become an iconic New Zealand brand and we'd like to thank the public for their continued support."

Advertisement

Whittaker's chocolate is manufactured in its Porirua factory.