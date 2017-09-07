Vodafone New Zealand is believed to be considering an initial public offering after a lacklustre year for listings on our local stock exchange.

The Australian Financial Review is saying the New Zealand telco is "actively considering" the move.

"Sources said a non-deal roadshow is being planned for Aussie and Kiwi investors in coming weeks spearheaded by Deutsche Craigs.

"If Vodafone presses ahead with the partial IPO, the transaction may slip into 2018," the AFR's Street Talk column says.

A New Zealand market source, who would not be named, said he'd also heard of the possible IPO but that it was its very early stages.

Nothing much more was likely to happen before the election until investors see whether a Labour-led or National-led Government is voted in, he said.

Vodafone New Zealand wouldn't comment this morning when contacted by the Herald.

The mobile and broadband provider attempted to merge with Sky Television but didn't get approval from the Commerce Commission.

The deal would have seen Sky TV buying Vodafone NZ for $3.44 billion. Vodafone would have become a 51 per cent majority shareholder in Sky TV, in what amounted to a reverse takeover.

2017 has been a slow year for listings on the NZX with Oceania Healthcare the only cab off the rank so far.

That follows only three IPOs in 2016.