ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) " The governors of New York and New Jersey plan to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss long-awaited plans for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, considered to be one of the region's most critical infrastructure needs.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York is also expected to attend Thursday's White House meeting with Trump and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey.

The $13 billion project also involves the renovation of the existing 110-year-old rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City.

Funding for a new tunnel has been elusive for decades. Project supporters hope the Republican president agrees to honor Democratic former President Barack Obama's pledge that the federal government would pay for half the project.

This story has been corrected to show the project is estimated to cost $13 billion, not $13 million.