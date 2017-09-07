WASHINGTON (AP) " House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican tax plan will aim to reduce the corporate tax rate to mid- to low-20 percent " a smaller cut than what President Donald Trump wants.

Ryan is providing some specifics as the GOP starts to write tax legislation " with help for the middle class a main goal.

Trump has called for a 15 percent tax rate for corporations. The rate now ranges from 15 percent to 35 percent.

Some experts say a 15 percent rate isn't possible without blowing a hole in the deficit.

Advertisement

And that's clear to Ryan as he discussed a higher range during an appearance at a New York Times forum.

He says: "Numbers are hard to make that work."