SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) " GoPro's expects to turn a profit in the third quarter, removing one-time charges, and the news is sending shares of the wearable camera maker up 19 percent in early trading.

The company anticipates robust sales of its new Hero6 camera.

The company has struggled over the past year, and shares have fallen 23 percent since last September.

The San Mateo, California, company also said Thursday that it expects quarterly revenue to come in at the high end of its previous range of between $290 million and $310 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $304 million.