Europcar is gearing up to become the first rental car company in the country to offer fully electrical vehicles as part of its nationwide rental fleet.

Europcar NZ manager Stephen Jones says the first 10 Volkswagen eGolfs will arrive in the country this month and be available to hire from the beginning of next month.

"We're really excited to get on this early and be the first to get into this sector," says Jones.

"We're looking forward to seeing what the uptake will be and how people feel about renting electric vehicles."

Jones says the eGolfs will have a similar price to non-electric cars but will have much reduced fuel costs.

"Traditionally we expect customers to do roughly 150km a day - so you've got to be looking at a $25-$30 saving on fuel a day," says Jones.

"We want to make reasons for people to take the EV, not reasons why they don't take it.

"I think we'll get a lot of people to experience these cars and then maybe they'll go away and think they wouldn't mind having one as well."

Jones says the new eGolfs have a range of at least 220km and plugs for fast-charging stations and traditional household plugs.

"In the next few years there will be a lot of these vehicles coming into the country and ranges and infrastructure will continue to improve.

"New Zealand is the perfect place to do this as so much energy here is renewable.

Europcar's move into electric vehicles has been helped by a nearly $200,000 grant from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

The fund is one of 15 initiatives in the Government's Electric Vehicles (EVs) Programme, which has a target of doubling the numbers of electric vehicles every year to reach 64,000 by the end of 2021.