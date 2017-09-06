NEW YORK (AP) " The Latest on fraud charges against sports radio personality Craig Carton, a host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Sports radio personality Craig Carton has been released on bond following his New York arrest on fraud charges alleging he and others used a Ponzi scheme and a concert ticket-selling scam for acts including Katy Perry to try to raise millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts.

Federal prosecutors say Carton teamed up with an Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, man to carry out a fraud on investors by posing as power brokers in the concert ticket business.

Each man was released on $500,000 bond at a Wednesday hearing. The men's lawyers declined to speak afterward to reporters.

Carton is a host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason (eh-SY'-uh-suhn).

Esiason says he's "taken aback and surprised" by his co-host's arrest.

___

10:25 a.m.

___

10:05 a.m.

___

9:50 a.m.

