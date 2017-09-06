A Moscow court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a flight attendant who said Russia's flagship airline stopped assigning her to work long-haul international flights because of her weight.

The Moscow City Court overturned a ruling by a district court that had rejected Yevgeniya Magurina's contention that she was sidelined as part of Aeroflot's drive to make its cabin crews younger and more physically attractive.

The flight attendant's lawsuit put a spotlight on how women in Russia are still often judged by their looks, not their skills.

The 42-year-old Magurina had submitted pay slips showing that she had stopped receiving bonus pay, which comprised roughly 20 per cent of her income, after she asked for a larger-sized uniform. She also says she no longer was assigned the role of senior steward after asking for a bigger uniform.

Advertisement

Magurina had requested 500,000 rubles (NZ$12,100) in damages and for the court to rule that Aeroflot's regulations on clothing sizes is discriminatory.

The court on Wednesday upheld Magurina's discrimination claim, ordered Aeroflot to pay her the missing bonus pay but awarded her just 5,000 rubles (NZ$121) in damages.

Her attorney welcomed the ruling, calling it "definitely a victory."

"We were not suing for money. We wanted the court to acknowledge that you cannot treat people like that," lawyer Ksenia Michaylichenko said.

Russia courts do not normally award major damages even if they do uphold a claim in full. Aeroflot's press office did not have any immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Magurina said her experience was part of a broader move that affected hundreds of other Aeroflot flight attendants who faced pay cuts and were taken off prestigious long-haul flights. An appeal by another Aeroflot flight attendant with a similar claim is expected to be heard later this month.

Magurina said a sympathetic manager leaked her documents showing that some 600 of Aeroflot's 7,000 cabin crew employees, most of them women, were reassigned to shorter flights without bonus pay because they were considered too "old, fat and ugly."

Aeroflot in court denied the claims of discrimination, arguing that the company had no obligation to pay bonuses.

But the company acknowledged its preference for slimmer cabin crews, claiming that there were objective reasons for it. Aeroflot said overweight attendants could pose a safety risk by blocking emergency exits and require costly fuel to transport.