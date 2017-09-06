PRAGUE (AP) " The Czech Parliament's lower house has agreed to lift the immunity from prosecution of a former finance minister, billionaire Andrej Babis, over an alleged fraud involving EU subsidies.

The 123-4 vote Wednesday allows police to investigate Babis' possible involvement in the $2 million fraud and charge him if necessary. Lawmakers also lifted immunity for Babis' deputy, Jaroslav Faltynek.

The move comes ahead of the country's Oct. 20-21 parliamentary election in which Babis' centrist ANO movement is widely expected to win, paving the way for him to become the next prime minister.

Neither man has been charged and both deny wrongdoing, saying the case is politically motivated.

EU authorities have been also investigating.

Earlier this year, Babis was fired as finance minister over unexplained business dealings.