Long-haul travel is about to get a whole lot cheaper for Kiwis.

Singapore Airlines, with travel agency House of Travel, is offering international stopover packages in Singapore from $1.

As part of the Great Singapore Airlines Getaway Sale, travellers can purchase a stopover package which includes accommodation, transfers and access to an option of a large number of local attractions for as little as $1, in a sale that ends on September 24 or when sold out.

Simon Turcotte, New Zealand general manager of Singapore Airlines, said he was pleased to offer passengers an affordable trip to Singapore.

"With so many options on offer, Singapore itself should not be overlooked as a fantastic destination to explore and we are seeing more and more travellers adding Singapore to their must-visit list," Turcotte said.

"From our Singapore hub, we offer onward connections to more than 115 destinations in 36 countries."

The stopover packages are available for passengers stopping over in Singapore en-route to destinations in Europe and Asia, flying with Singapore Airlines.

House of Travel is also offering Early Bird return fares to Europe from $1455, or to destinations throughout Asia from $991.

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said Singapore was a great destination for Kiwi passengers.

"As a halfway point between New Zealand and Europe it's a great destination to stretch your legs, reset your body clock and experience another culture before carrying on with your journey," Thomas said.

Over the last year, travel by Kiwis to Asia is up more than 20 per cent, according to Statistics New Zealand.