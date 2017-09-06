Accommodation company Airbnb has released the list of its top wish-listed properties in New Zealand.

The company has more than four million listings around the world with more than 19,000 in New Zealand.

Airbnb New Zealand's country manager, Sam McDonagh said more travellers were turning to the site for accommodation in their backyard.

House truck in Motueka. Photo / Supplied House truck in Motueka. Photo / Supplied

Lake front studio, Queenstown. Photo / Supplied Lake front studio, Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

"New Zealand is the perfect destination for both local and international travellers," McDonagh said.

Advertisement

"From lakefront retreats with mountain views, to romantic getaways in the bush and treehouses overlooking the harbour, New Zealand offers something for every traveller.

Bush chalet in Auckland. Photo / Supplied Bush chalet in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

City centre loft, Auckland. Photo / Supplied City centre loft, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"What's unique about the most sought-after Airbnbs in New Zealand is the mix and diversity of properties.

"It's evident that travellers have a fascination with New Zealand's incredible outdoors, with lakeside homes and mountainscape listings all topping the list.

Queenstown cottage. Photo / Supplied Queenstown cottage. Photo / Supplied

"However, travellers are also wanting to indulge in New Zealand's urban lifestyle, with listings that offer countryside ambiance in close proximity to the city also popular."

Most wish-listed

1

- Romantic bush chalet, Auckland

2 - Tree house above Wellington Harbour, Lower Hutt Wellington

3 - The amazing house truck, Motueka Tasman

4 - Woodpecker Bay bach - life on the edge - Westport West Coast

5 - Sea view and sunsets, Auckland

6 - Lakefront modern spacious studio, Queenstown Otago

7 - Sunny cottage with water views, Queenstown Otago

8 - Beachside self-contained studio, Christchurch

9 - City centre little loft apartment, Auckland

10 - Te Kumi Tirohanga boutique homestay, Otorohanga Waikato