Christchurch's major retail project The Crossing is set to open on Saturday, with fashion retailer H&M one of the major attractions.

The 44,000sq m, $140 million project is the third of a four-stage retail project in the city centre.

This included the already opened ANZ and BNZ centres and would finish with The Terrace, which is under construction.

The Crossing owner Philip Carter said the precinct would be a key retail centre in the city.

"The Crossing heralds the return of the central city as a destination for shopping and socialising," Carter said.

"Other big-name brands will be announcing they are joining The Crossing very soon."

"From the outset we deliberately set out to build a world-class shopping experience, so we've strived to ensure that we introduce a strong sense of style into the heart of our CBD."

Carter said the retail centre would have a strong fashion focus, housing the first South Island H&M store after the global retail giant opened its first store in Sylvia Park last year.

The country's second H&M store would span two stories and include the full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, kids and baby, as well as homeware.

H&M Australia and New Zealand country manager Hans Andersson said he was excited to finally be opening the second store.

"We are also looking forward to introducing our H&M Home concept to our customers for the first time and cannot wait to see the response on opening day."

First Retail managing director Chris Wilkinson said the calibre of retailers would likely bring more brands to the area.

"This is the first H&M store in New Zealand which has homeware which is really exciting, and that in itself will be a huge drawcard. Other retailers will benefit off that."

Wilkinson said having an anchor retail space in the city was vital, adding that Christchurch had lacked that previously.

"The Crossing also links to Ballantynes and to the other shopping areas around there, whereas up until now it's just been Ballantynes.

"What they've done now is strengthen that anchor by having the new development which blends hospitality and retail really well."

The development incorporated a lot of the original building front look and was more open-air.

Jesse Paenga, retail leasing executive at Savills Real Estate which have leased The Crossing, said its build showed Christchurch residents were ready to return to the central city for their shopping and entertainment.

"I think many people are underestimating the positive impact on the CBD that H&M in particular will have when Cantabrians turn up in their droves from all over the region and beyond," he said.

"The commitment of the international tenants we have already signed into the CBD including H&M, Hoyts, The Country Road Group and Lululemon have given confidence to other brands to follow suit and The Crossing's opening will continue this trend."

Other retailers in the precinct included Seed, Andrea Biani, OPSM, Sunglass Hut, Stirling Women, Ruby and Ivy Blu.