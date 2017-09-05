NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
United Technologies Corp., down $6.71 to $111.21
The company will acquire flight deck maker Rockwell Collins for about $23 billion.
Bank of America Corp., down 78 cents to $23.31
Banks lost more than the rest of the market as bond yields fell sharply, which forces interest rates on loans lower, hurting banks' profits.
Tronc Inc., up 10 cents to $14.76
The newspaper publisher said it is buying the New York Daily News.
H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.25 to $51.93
The company said it would buy Royal Adhesives & Sealants for about $1.6 billion.
Schlumberger NV, up $1.75 to $65.10
Energy companies bucked the downward trend in the market and rose along with the price of crude oil.
Rosetta Stone Inc., up 48 cents to $9.69
The company announced a partnership with Univision Communications to launch English-language learning programs for Hispanic audiences.
Nathan's Famous Inc., up $7.40 to $64.35
Barron's ran a positive article on the company that noted franchising is driving profit growth.
Nvidia Corp., down $4.55 to $165.91
Technology companies fell more than the rest of the market, but kept their spot as the best-performing industry so far this year.