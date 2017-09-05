NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders return from the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Banks and technology companies fell more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Bank of America lost 1.5 percent and Nvidia fell 1.9 percent.

Advertisement

U.S. stocks are coming off back-to-back weekly gains.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 102 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,887. The Nasdaq composite slipped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,408.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.11 percent.