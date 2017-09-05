Wild weather in July cost New Zealand insurance companies $31 million in damage to people's homes, businesses, contents and cars.

The Insurance Council of New Zealand said it was the most expensive year for weather events since records began.

The nation was hit by snow, rain and wind on July 12-14 which cost insurers $10.3m, followed by nationwide flooding between July 20-22 costing $20.9m.

"The two July weather events bring the total for significant weather events for 2017 to $230.2m which now surpasses the year of the Wahine storm in 1968," said Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton.

Provisional data from the council showed nearly 3,600 house and contents claims were lodged, costing more than $16m, 843 commercial claims at nearly $11m and 426 motor vehicle claims costing $2.7m.

Bad weather caused chaos across the country in July, particularly in the coastal areas of the South Island, with widespread flooding.

Several hundred people were evacuated across the South Island, with states of emergency put in place for Dunedin, Otago, Christchurch and Selwyn.

Road closures were put place in Dunedin, Waitaki, Maniototo, Ida Valley and the Clutha District at the peak of the flooding. Some communities were told to boil water after a leakage of sewage.