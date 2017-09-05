Delegat Group, New Zealand's largest listed winemaker, has named John Freeman as its next managing director.

Freeman will act as managing director designate from November 1 and will commence as managing director in July 2018, Delegat said in a statement. His career has included sales leadership and general management roles with Delegat Group from 2005 to 2015.

Last month the company announced managing director Graeme Lord would step down in July 2018 after four years in the role and 19 years with the company.

Freeman is an "exceptional business builder," executive chairman Jim Delegat said. He brings the "ideal experience and capability to lead the growth of Delegat Group on our journey to build a leading global super premium wine company."

In late August, the company reported a 6 per cent gain in operating profit to a record and said it expects to achieve at least as much in the 2018 year, subject to foreign exchange movements.

Delegat, whose brands include Oyster Bay, had a record New Zealand harvest in 2017 of 34,595 tonnes, up 4 per cent from a year ago, while its Barossa Valley harvest in Australia rose 6 per cent to 2,760 tonnes. The company is projecting sales growth in each of the next five years, with 2018 case sales seen rising to 2.78 million from 2.66 million in 2017 and reaching 3.69 million in 2022.

Originally from Edmonton, Canada, Freeman has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Delegat shares were unchanged at $6.83 and have gained 18 per cent so far this year.