SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Hyundai Motor Co. says its China plant has halted operation again on a supply disruption as diplomatic tensions between China and South Korea over a U.S. missile-defense system takes toll on its business.

One of the five China plants operated by its joint venture Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. stopped churning out cars Tuesday as a German supplier stopped component deliveries when Hyundai delayed payments.

The company is in talks with the supplier to resume operations as soon as possible, Hyundai's spokesperson said.

The latest shutdown is part of Hyundai's woes in China. Its car sales were nearly halved after Beijing expressed anger to Seoul over its decision to install the U.S. anti-missile system.

Last month, Hyundai's entire China production stopped for a week when it couldn't pay a supplier.