By Mark Molloy

We've put a man on the moon and captured the elusive "God particle", but it seems some us struggle to master some of the simpler things in life.

Google's most searched 'how to' questions globally give us an intriguing insight into some of mankind's daily difficulties, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Thankfully, we now have Google to get the answer to any problems we may have, however simple they may be.

The most-searched 'how to' question globally was 'how to tie a tie', while 'how to kiss' was in second place. The list also featured:

- How to make pancakes



- How to make money

- And, not forgetting, how to make French Toast

THE FULL 'HOW TO' LIST:

how to tie a tie

how to kiss

how to get pregnant

how to lose weight

how to draw

how to make money

how to make pancakes

how to write a cover letter

how to make french toast

how to lose belly fat

"Recently, we noticed that 'how to...' searches have increased by more than 140% since 2004, and much of that search interest is directed towards how to 'fix' things-whether it's a lightbulb, window, washing machine, or even the toilet," Google's data editor Simon Rogers explained.