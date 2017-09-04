By Mark Molloy
We've put a man on the moon and captured the elusive "God particle", but it seems some us struggle to master some of the simpler things in life.
Google's most searched 'how to' questions globally give us an intriguing insight into some of mankind's daily difficulties, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Thankfully, we now have Google to get the answer to any problems we may have, however simple they may be.
The most-searched 'how to' question globally was 'how to tie a tie', while 'how to kiss' was in second place. The list also featured:
- How to make pancakes
- How to make money
- And, not forgetting, how to make French Toast
THE FULL 'HOW TO' LIST:
how to tie a tie
how to kiss
how to get pregnant
how to lose weight
how to draw
how to make money
how to make pancakes
how to write a cover letter
how to make french toast
how to lose belly fat
"Recently, we noticed that 'how to...' searches have increased by more than 140% since 2004, and much of that search interest is directed towards how to 'fix' things-whether it's a lightbulb, window, washing machine, or even the toilet," Google's data editor Simon Rogers explained.