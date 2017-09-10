A new mall at Tauranga Crossing and the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Melrose Retirement Village have helped set a record for commercial consents last month.

Figures from Priority One show 29 commercial consents valued at $59 million were issued in August - the ''highest value of commercial consents issued on record''.

Tauranga Crossing and a new care facility with retirement apartments and villas at Melrose Retirement Village on Waihi Rd were issued with consents worth $15m each followed by $6m consents for the basement of Zespri's new head office and an office building on 17th Ave.

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Steve Lewis said construction was already under way for stage two of the shopping centre which would include an Event Cinemas six-screen complex with a V-Max theatre - the first of its kind in the region - a large international fashion retailer, and a food precinct.

Advertisement

Mr Lewis said there were 20 stores at the Crossing but another 80 fashion, apparel and general merchandise retailers would take that number to more than 115 - when stage one and two were finished.

Strong retailer demand had given the owners confidence to push forward, he said.

''Stage one of Tauranga Crossing Shopping Centre opened in late 2016 and has exceeded expectations... we are seeing growing visitation and retailer sales.

''Successful shopping centres today offer a broad retail range combining fashion and tradition retail with a strong experiential offer, such as cinemas, dining and leisure activities.

''There are national and international retailers which do not currently have a presence in Tauranga and are seeking high quality well-designed space. In addition other retailers are looking to grow their Tauranga businesses. We are responding to this demand.''

The first part of stage two would open late 2018 while the last part of stage two was scheduled for completion in the first half of 2019.

"During construction, our main contractor Hawkins estimates that up to 400 construction workers will be employed on the site at any one time," a company's spokeswoman said.

By mid-2019, it was estimated the retailers in the Tauranga Crossing Shopping Centre would be employing about 1000 people, she said.

Tauranga Crossing is 100 per cent New Zealand owned by Kiwi private interests.

Oceania Healthcare property general manager Mark Stockton said the company was pumping $100m into the Melrose Retirement Village redevelopment.

The project would consist of 81 new care suites offering rest home and hospital care, 209 retirement apartments and seven villas - which would be carried out over five stages.

Stage one was expected to be completed this month while stage two would include the first apartments and a full community centre including bar, restaurant, cinema and lounges.

''The new care facility will provide more modern, social and welcoming environments for our residents and will include a restaurant, cafe, hair and beauty salon and several lounge and leisure areas.

''This is a large site in an outstanding location with commanding views. In future stages the existing care building and the small cottages on site will be replaced with modern, spacious apartments that will better meet the needs of future retirement village residents.''

Zespri chief financial officer Dave Hazlehurst said it was pouring the concrete for the basement of its $42.8m three-storey, head office and construction was on track to be completed in 2019.

Ray White Commercial Tauranga director Philip Hunt said there were a lot more commercial and industrial projects in the pipeline.

"I would not be surprised if this figure is superseded in the not too distant future. These developments are creating a huge amount of employment not only for the trades involved and the developers but going forward for staff occupying these new premises.

"Talking to developers that I am involved with a lot of them have several years of work stacked up."

Bayleys Tauranga manager Dickie Burman said the commercial and industrial property market remained buoyant and ''we do not see a slowing in this market''.

"With new businesses being set up or coming to town and the growth and expansion in the service industry sector the pressure to accommodate this increase will remain for some time yet."

Priority One projects manager Annie Hill said Tauranga had experienced unparalleled growth in jobs, new businesses and established business growth.

"We are also seeing increasing diversity in our business community and the growth of innovative, high-value exporting businesses, which means the growth will be more sustainable and we will be less susceptible to economic downturns or global events.''

Tauranga Crossing

- Additional lettable area of 18,000sq m, taking Stages 1 and 2 to about 35,000sq m

- New entertainment precinct, anchored by an Event Cinemas six-screen complex, which will include a V-Max theatre

- A food precinct with about 15 restaurants and food eateries

- A large international fashion retailer

- 80 other fashion, apparel and general merchandise retailers to take the total number of stores in Stages 1 and 2 to more than 115

- On completion, the centre will have about 1500 car parks, including on-grade and undercover multi-level carpark options

- Modern family facilities including parents rooms, parking, and play spaces and high-quality parents rooms

- After completion of Stage 2 of the shopping centre, an additional 2ha of adjacent land will be available for future development.