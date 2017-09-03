By Graham Hepburn

Racegoers who enjoy the beautiful gardens around Ellerslie Racecourse owe a debt of thanks to the vision of Scottish entrepreneur Robert Graham.

While Ellerslie is synonymous with the racecourse of the same name, Graham first developed the area as farmland in the late 1840s. He also created a zoological park with exotic animals, and gardens around what is now Robert St in the 1870s that became

a popular destination for day-trippers.

The Auckland Jockey Club began staging races in 1857 and a few decades later the surrounding streets were filled with stables until residents became sick of the smell and the flies, forcing the stables to move further out to places such as Pukekohe and Takanini.

Graham had planned to create a cemetery on the remainder of his estate but central government denied him permission so he subdivided the land into residential lots.

The first national census in 1878 recorded 32 residents in the village. By the 1930s there was a primary school, churches, sports clubs, a post office and a railway station.

Residential development wasn't rapid, though. In the 1950s there were still open tracts of scrubby land and paddocks.

That picture has changed now with more housing and some light industry becoming established in the suburb. At the 2013 NZ Census, Ellerslie had 8667 residents, 80 per cent of which were young families.

Sitting only 7 km southeast of Auckland's CBD and with good transport links, the suburb was a popular hunting ground for first home buyers before house prices soared in the past decade.

Many of the older homes close to the town centre have been replaced by apartments and terraced homes, providing affordable options and giving a younger feel to the area.

David Storer, of Bayleys, says, "Locals love Ellerslie for its compact feel. It is a village, not a town, with a genuine high street along Main Highway featuring a plethora of culinary options day and night.

"Education needs are a stroll away, be it the full primary at Ellerslie School, St Mary's or Michael Park Steiner School."

He says the town centre, once quiet at night, is now a popular place to socialise.

"Doolan Brothers and Union Post lead the charge here but it is not all beer and bar quizzes, with the War Memorial Hall recently hosting Friends of the APO and The Improv Bandits also appearing."

Wendy Sadd, of Barfoot & Thompson, says the rejuvenated town centre is a source of pride.

"There is always something to do. The local community come together to celebrate a wonderful fairy parade mid-September every year that is specific to Ellerslie. This sees the main road shut down and is full with fairies and pirates telling stories and painting faces.

It is a magical day of fun for the whole family. They also have an amazing Santa Parade which brings out the local community to get into the festive spirit."

Arterslie - an annual art festival - is also a popular event. Joe Voordouw, manager of Harcourts Ellerslie, says "Ellerslie appeals to a wide range of buyers mainly because of its great location. Not only is it handy to the city centre but it also has many of the other attractions that Auckland has to offer." He adds it is well serviced by public transport with easy access to the motorway.

Growing commercial and office districts in the suburb - as well as in Penrose and around Stonefields - that have replaced less attractive industrial areas, have increased Ellerslie's appeal as a place to live for those workers.