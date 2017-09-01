NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

General Motors Corp., up 82 cents to $37.36

Automakers rose as they reported their sales for the month of August, and GM's grew 7.5 percent.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $4.14 to $61.69

Advertisement

The athletic-inspired clothing company gave strong forecasts after a solid second quarter.

Tetra Tech Inc., up 75 cents to $43.35

Investors appear to be betting the consulting and engineering services company will benefit from the post-Harvey cleanup.

L Brands Inc., up $1.24 to $37.46

Clothing retailers rallied in the wake of Lululemon's report.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 81 cents to $91.70

Banks jumped Friday as bond yields and interest rates moved higher.

Tech Data Corp., down $22.83 to $87.46

The information technology products distributor's profit was lower than expected, and its forecast for the current quarter was, too.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $13.98 to $146.67

The security software company's profit and revenue in the fourth quarter were better than investors anticipated.

Ambarella Inc., down $12.16 to $42.24

The video-compression chipmaker lowered its annual sales forecast.