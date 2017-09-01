HOUSTON (AP) " The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by three this week to 943.

A year ago, just 497 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 759 rigs sought oil and 183 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, New Mexico added three rigs. Alaska gained two and Pennsylvania one.

Advertisement

Texas and Wyoming each lost a rig.

Arkansas, California, Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.