Apple has sent out invitations to an event on September 12, widely expected to be the launch of the tech giant's new iPhone 8.

The invitation, titled "let's meet at our place", appears to confirm reports about the company's annual iPhone launch.

For the first time, Apple's annual September event will be held at its recently-opened Apple Campus headquarters in California.



As well as new versions of the iPhone, Apple is expected to reveal a new Apple Watch and Apple TV, and give more details about its upcoming HomePod speaker.

Apple's event invitations are often pored over by fans for hints at what Apple will reveal but this year's invitation gives little away, simply consisting of an Apple logo in red, white and blue shades.

The iPhone 8 is expected to feature an overhauled design, a new advanced camera and facial recognition technology. Apple is also likely to unveil upgraded "7s" versions of its existing iPhone, and a new Apple Watch that can connect to mobile networks.

The event will be held at 10am Pacific time (6pm UK time) in the Steve Jobs Theater, a specially-built auditorium for Apple events in the grounds of its new headquarters.



If Apple follows its traditional pattern, the new phones will go on sale on the Friday of the following week, September 22, although supply chain rumours have suggested the high-end iPhone 8 model may be delayed.