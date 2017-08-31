DENVER (AP) " A U.S. Congressman is proposing a ban on Venezuelan petroleum products.

Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado said he will propose legislation barring the import of petroleum products from Venezuela until President Nicolas Maduro reinstates the National Assembly.

Coffman's proposal would be an escalation of sanctions recently announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's sanctions do not bar oil imports. About 4 percent of the oil used in the U.S. comes from Venezuela.

Coffman is a Republican like Trump. He acknowledged it'll be tough to find enough votes for the bill to pass. He said at a press conference that prices might rise slightly for U.S. consumers but it'd be worth it.

"This oil from the United States is what's allowing this regime to stay in power," Coffman said.