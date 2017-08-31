Apple's faithful fans and investors won't have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

The company sent out invitations to set September 12 as the date for an annual showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn't say what's on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It's Apple's first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.