BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) " Expedia has named one of its defecting CEO's top lieutenants as its new leader.

The online travel-booking service named Mark Okerstrom as its CEO late Wednesday, the same day that his predecessor, Dara Khosrowshahi, debuted in his new job as CEO of ride-hailing service Uber.

Uber lured Khosrowshahi away from Expedia as a surprise choice to replace its polarizing co-founder Travis Kalanick after a two-month search.

Okerstrom worked closely with Khosrowshahi for much of the past 11 years at Expedia, most recently as the company's chief financial officer.

Expedia Chairman Barry Diller said Okerstrom was the only candidate that the Bellevue, Washington, company considered as CEO since Sunday when Uber offered its top job to Khosrowshahi.

Although he no longer will be an executive, Khosrowshahi will remain on Expedia's board.