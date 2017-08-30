NZME chief commercial officer Laura Maxwell will move to the new position of chief digital officer in a change that reflects the importance of digital transformation at the NZX-listed media company, which publishes nzherald.co.nz and the New Zealand Herald.

The new unit will include e-commerce platform GrabOne and will also bring together digital teams from across the company including in sales, operations, NZME Vision and iHeartRadio.

NZME's chief executive Michael Boggs said the changes allow the company to fast-track digital innovation plans.

"In addition to recent investments in Ratebroker, Restaurant Hub and the Chinese Herald [joint venture], we have ambitious plans for our real estate, automotive and employment verticals, along with paid digital content," Boggs said.

"Having a dedicated digital team allows us to maintain and grow these channels, and with Laura at the helm I am confident we can continue to do great things in this space," he said.

Maxwell said she was thrilled.

"Expanding our digital footprint within our existing media channels and growing our new ventures, will allow us to connect with audiences in new ways. Digital businesses such as Ratebroker and Restaurant Hub are enabling us to reach new customers with smart, digital solutions to their everyday needs," Maxwell said.

Matt Headland, who was the head of NZME's agency sales team, has become acting chief commercial officer and Matthew Wilson has also being appointed chief operations officer.