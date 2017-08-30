Collapsed children's retailer Pumpkin Patch is teasing an online relaunch.

Australian online retailer Catch Group has purchased the brand and its intellectual property, including its customer database, product designs and trademarks, for an amount understood to be about A$2 million ($2.17m), from receivers.

In March the Herald reported that Catch Group was designing a new Pumpkin Patch range that would be sold online in New Zealand and Australia from mid-year.

Pumpkin Patch's New Zealand and Australian websites are still under development but an email sent to customers said it was busy growing an "exciting new range".

A screenshot of Pumpkin Patch's websites.

"From the Pumpkin Patch you know and love comes contemporary looks with a classic feel," the email advertisement said.

"We're talking adorable designs, fine materials, well-constructed pieces you'll hand down for generations.

"Designed with love. Made with care. The quality and style of Pumpkin Patch at its best."

Pumpkin Patch, which was founded in 1990, went into receivership in October last year owing around $76 million.

Receivers from the firm KordaMentha tried to sell the business as a going concern but had no option to liquidate after it received no serious expressions of interest.

All 160 Pumpkin Patch stores have closed since then, with roughly 1400 staff let go.