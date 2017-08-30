By Sophie Cornish

Fed-up business owners want to mass trespass shoplifters and troublemakers from New Brighton Mall stores in Christchurch.

The plan works on the same principle as a trespass notice from a shopping mall, except those caught stealing will be banned from every business that signs up to it.

New Brighton Business and Landowners Association's Paul Lonsdale is behind the idea.

"It sends a clear message that we're not going to tolerate this sort of behaviour in New Brighton," he said.

"If one member wants to trespass someone from their business, then they are trespassed from all the businesses."

Lonsdale set up a similar scheme in the central city in 2007 when he was involved with the Central City Business Association.

He said it reduced 20 issues a week to one.

Twelve New Brighton businesses have so far shown interest, including Paper Plus, Bin Inn, Just Incredible, 123 Mart and New Brighton Lotto.

New Brighton police Sergeant Jim Currie is optimistic about the programme.

"I think if the businesses all stick together it will be really effective," he said.

To be a part of the programme, business owners have to join the business and landowners' association.

Offenders can only be formally trespassed if a notice is handed to them in person, which means business owners have to catch and identify wrong-doers before being able to trespass them.

Names of those trespassed are sent to the police, who then have power to arrest them if they enter any premises signed onto the programme.