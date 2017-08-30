A CVS customer wants to end a short-lived, federal lawsuit that hit the drugstore chain in a sensitive area: The prices it charges for prescriptions.

The customer accused CVS Health Corp. of conspiring with pharmacy benefits managers to charge insured patients more for some generic medicines than people who pay cash. The lawsuit filed earlier this month also said the chain wasn't telling customers about the potential savings they could gain by paying cash.

A CVS spokesman had called the accusations baseless and said his company doesn't overcharge patients.

The customer's attorney filed a short notice last week asking that the case be dismissed. It offered no explanation.

A similar lawsuit filed against CVS rival Walgreens is still pending. Walgreens also has denied the allegations and promises to fight them.