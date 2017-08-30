NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening flat as global markets recovered their poise a day after concerns about North Korea's latest missile launch spooked investors.

Technology companies are making some of the biggest gains Wednesday. Chipmaker Analog Devices rose 4.5 percent after a strong third-quarter report.

U.S. crude oil dropped 31 cents to $46.13 a barrel and energy companies continued to fall.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy grew 3 percent in the second quarter, more than it previously thought. That's the fastest growth in two years.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,445.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1 point at 21,866. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,312.