NEW YORK (AP) " Music lessons are among the most expensive activities for children and the most difficult to navigate. Here are some tips on how to get started:

"Let your child explore different instruments by going to concerts, watching YouTube videos or visiting mom-and-pop music stores that let people play their merchandise.

"Take the time to find the right teacher by asking for trial lessons and interviews. Check out the Music Teacher National Association's website for advice on what to look for.

"Consult with a music teacher before acquiring an instrument, especially if you are considering buying a used one.

"Prepare to budget for the costs associated with school music programs. Inquire about fee waivers and reach out to community coordinators about programs for low-income families.

"Be prepared to give the time and energy to encourage your child to practice; be patient and dig in for the long-term.