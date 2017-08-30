Wellington Airport has become the first in the country to reach a deal with Uber, allowing drivers with the ride-sharing company to pick up and drop off passengers from a specific area of the airport.

Starting this Friday, Uber is allowed to operate within the airport grounds. Riders can be dropped off in the public drop-off zone outside the check-in area and Uber drivers will have a designated area where they will be able to pick up customers from.

Uber will charge an additional $3 for airport rides, both pick-ups and drop-offs. This money will be collected on behalf of the airport company and is the same fee taxi drivers are charged.

Uber remains unable to operate in Auckland and Christchurch airport grounds.

Advertisement

"This is another example of how we are making transport to and from the airport easy and convenient for travellers," Wellington Airport spokesman Greg Thomas said.

The agreement comes after the passing of the Land Transport Amendment Bill which recognises ride-sharing services such as Uber as part of New Zealand's land transport framework.