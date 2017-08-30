When you go shopping, do you casually throw your receipt in with the groceries, neglecting to read it?

If so, you could be short-changing yourself.

One Kiwi shopper found out the hard way after checking his receipt to see he had been charged full price for a reduced item.

The shopper had bought Portland ham steak, which had a reduced sticker on the packaging, reading: "Reduced. Was $6.60. Now $3.30."

However, on his receipt, it showed he was charged the original price of $6.60.

The customer from Waikanae posted a photo to social media warning fellow Kiwis to check their receipts.

"Please make sure you're checking your grocery receipts this is the 3rd time this has happened to me in 2 weeks.

"Makes me think about how many times I haven't checked my receipt... went back to countdown got a full refund and they let me keep the product..."

The man received a full refund.

One person, who said she works at a New Zealand supermarket, said the problem could be that the store didn't cover the original barcode, suggesting the new label needs to be the only barcode visible.

Countdown spokesman James Walker said errors are rare and its policy is to fully refund customers.

"Every week we do three million customer transactions across our stores and we have very few errors.

"We have processes in store that ensure that our ticketing systems are correct; however from time-to-time a technical glitch or human error can occur.

"In these cases, Countdown will refund the product and give the product to the customer free."

However the problem seems to be widespread throughout Oceania after a survey of 2141 Australians by comparison site finder.com.au found that two in five people had been overcharged at the till in the past year.

But one-quarter said they didn't bother checking their dockets and, of those who did, they would only bother going for a refund if they were overcharged by more than $10.

Finder's money expert Bessie Hassan said it was up to shoppers to spot mistakes and challenge errors.

"You might be left out of pocket and not even realise," she said.

"An advertised discount might fail to be applied or an item might scan twice - whatever the reason, shoppers get overcharged all the time."

Two weeks ago a payment processing glitch caused Woolworths customers to be charged double the amount for their purchases prompting the company to reverse transactions and apologise.

So next time you go to the supermarket holding onto your receipt isn't such a bad idea.