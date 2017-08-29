iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 27, 2017:
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
2. The Mummy (2017)
3. Silence
4. Alien: Covenant
5. Snatched
6. Baywatch
7. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
8. The Boss Baby
9. Megan Leavey
10. Shot Caller
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Beatriz At Dinner
2. Colossal
3. Bushwick
4. 6 Days
5. Lemon
6. The Dinner
7. Chuck
8. Kim Dotcom: Caught In the Web
9. Truth
10. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life
