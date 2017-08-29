MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) " The president of the Vermont Ski Areas Association is going to become president of the Lakewood, Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association, the trade association that represents ski resort owners and operators across the country.

The appointment of Parker Riehle (REEL'-ee) to the National Ski Areas Association was announced Monday after the group's board of directors chose him to lead the group. Riehle will succeed Michael Berry, who is retiring on Jan. 1 after 25 years.

Riehle has worked at the Vermont Ski Areas Association since 1998 and became president in 2006.

The National Ski Areas Association represents 303 U.S. alpine ski resorts that account for 90 percent of the skier and snowboard visits nationally.