Selena Gomez is back in control of her Instagram account after someone posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

USA Today reports the pictures were posted briefly to Gomez's 125 million followers, the most of any Instagram user.

The account was taken offline, but it was working again moments later with the photos removed.

The photos of Bieber first surfaced in 2015 while the 23-year-old hunk was on holiday with blogger Jayde Pierce in Bora Bora and were posted online at the time without his consent.

He told Access Hollywood shortly after they became public that he felt "super violated" by their publication.

"Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. You should feel comfortable in your own space ... especially that far away."

Gomez, 25, was undoubtedly similarly embarrassed when the pictures were published on her site over the weekend as she's now in a happy relationship with The Weeknd.

Bieber and Gomez dated off and on for several years before breaking up in 2015.

Gomez didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

- AP and Bang! Showbiz