TORONTO (AP) " Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.1 billion Canadian.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.66 per share Canadian.

The bank posted total revenue of $6.89 billion in the period.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17 percent in the last 12 months.

