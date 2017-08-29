TORONTO (AP) " Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.1 billion Canadian.
The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.66 per share Canadian.
The bank posted total revenue of $6.89 billion in the period.
Bank of Nova Scotia shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17 percent in the last 12 months.
