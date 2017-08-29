Anyone who has their mum on Facebook is acutely aware of the potential embarrassment that could manifest from your online friendship.

She has the power to upload dreaded images from your past that you didn't even know existed, accidentally post private messages on your wall for everyone to see or even mistake Facebook for Google, revealing things that neither you or anyone else should have to know about your mother.

Lorna Thomas has taken the social media slip-up to a whole new and hilarious level, after mistakenly leaving a Facebook message for the police asking how to log off, all while on her son's account.

All the English mum wanted to do was figure out how to log off her son Daniel's Facebook account and sign in to her own but, through a series of clicks and a lot of confusion, she ended up on the Avon and Somerset Police Facebook page.

So instead of sending her son a private message asking him how to get back on her account, she accidentally posted her query to the police, writing: "Hello Daniel. This is your mother. How do I get back on to my own Facebook page?"

The police were quick to respond and did their duty by instructing Thomas how to log out of her son's account.

"Hi Daniel's mum, this is the police. If you click the little arrow icon in the top right-hand corner of the page, it should give you an option to log out. You will then be able to log back into your own account," they replied.

It seems that their advice eventually did the trick because Thomas was able to reply to the friendly Facebook lesson, this time from her own account.

"I am so sorry! I thought I was on Dan's page and was trying to Facebook an email message from you on to our village page," she wrote.

"I will now give up doing anything out of the ordinary on Facebook- very embarrassed."

When Dan finally regained control of his account he showed his appreciation to the officers that helped his mum in her time of need.

"Thank you Avon and Somerset Constabulary ... apparently she hadn't realised she had posted this to your page."

"Please don't arrest her for wasting police time," he added.

It seems that Daniel's mum's social media blunder struck a chord with people, with many of them relating it to something they could see their own mothers doing.

"This is the sort of thing my mum would do too. She spent 6 months replying to her emails using the forward button and sending them back to herself," one user recalled.

"Bless you Lorna, you're not the first parent to get confused circumnavigating the pages of Facebook," another said.

One person added: "I guess if you are confused and lost the police are the best people to help."