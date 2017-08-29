Adventure tourism and bungy pioneer Allan (A.J.) Hackett is today being welcomed into the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The investiture ceremony is currently underway at Government House in Wellington.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said it was an honour to welcome the recipients of today's honours.

"Today's recipients have enriched our communities, and the country as a whole, with their efforts."

Hackett is being recognised for services to adventure tourism, and smiled widely as Dame Patsy pinned the Order of New Zealand Merit on his chest.

He pioneered the modern form of bungy jumping, even developing the modern elastic bungy cord.

Hackett opened the first full-time commercial bungy site in Queenstown, and has since exported it to countries including Australia, Indonesia, China, the US, Russia, and Singapore.

He also brought in stringent safety standards that created a base for regulating the industry across the world.

As well as his business efforts, his charitable giving was recognised.

Hackett has made extensive donations, with many of his sites internationally supporting not-for-profit organisations.

He's also personally supported snow sport athletes, and young entrepreneurs in NZ.

He's one of people who received honours this afternoon, for services including health, education, and the arts.